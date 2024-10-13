Power Sector-Glorious Years In Pakistan Report Launched
Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) A work report of the “Glorious 11 Years – How Chinese Companies Reshaped the Power Sector in Pakistan” and “Business Climate Index of Chinese Companies in Pakistan” as success stories were launched here on Sunday.
The China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan (CCCPK) arranged the launching ceremony.
Vice General Manager of Three Gorges South Asia Investment Company in Pakistan Liu Yanggang, Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar and others participated in the event.
The participants highlighted the performance and achievements of Chinese companies in the energy sector in Pakistan.
