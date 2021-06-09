UrduPoint.com
Power Shortage Will Be Resolved Within Couple Of Days: Omar Ayub

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 10:33 PM

Power shortage will be resolved within couple of days: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday said that power shortage and load-shedding problem will be resolved within couple of days.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that current demand of power is 24100MW while supply is currently receiving as 22600MW, and current shortfall recorded as 1500MW.

The minister said that shortfall has been increased due to technical work started at Tarbela Dam that is why the people were facing energy shortage.

He said that the incumbent government has increased Power System from 18000 MW to 24000MW.

To a question, he said that it is a temporary fault and will be addressed soon as technical teams are working on it.

