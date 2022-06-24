Power shortfall decreases to 250 Megawatt:HESCO spokesman

The gap between the power demand and supply in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has dropped to 250 Megawatt due to a reduction in the demand of electricity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The gap between the power demand and supply in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has dropped to 250 Megawatt due to a reduction in the demand of electricity.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Friday that the company's requirement had been recorded at 1,100 MW.

He added that the national grid was supplying 850 MW to the HESCO.

The spokesman claimed that the company was carrying out load shedding of 5 to 6 hours in the urban areas but the electric feeders with heavy line losses were facing 10 to 12 hours of outages.