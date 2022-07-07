UrduPoint.com

Power Shortfall Records 350 Megawatt: Hesco Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2022 | 10:55 PM

The gap between the power demand and supply in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has been recorded at 350 Megawatt

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The gap between the power demand and supply in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has been recorded at 350 Megawatt.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Thursday that the company's requirement had reduced to 950 MW due to the reduced mercury amid the ongoing spell of the monsoon rains.

The spokesman claimed that the company was carrying out load shedding of 5 to 6 hours in the urban areas but the electric feeders with heavy line losses were facing 10 to 12 hours of outages.

