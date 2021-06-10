UrduPoint.com
Power Shortfall Reduces To 593MW: Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 02:39 PM

Power shortfall reduces to 593MW: Spokesperson

The spokesperson of Power Division on Thursday said that power shortfall has reduced to 593MW owing to continuous monitoring and taking necessary steps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The spokesperson of Power Division on Thursday said that power shortfall has reduced to 593MW owing to continuous monitoring and taking necessary steps.

He said the currently, the total generation stood at 21,800MW against demand of 22,393MW at 08:30 hours.

He said tunnel 3 of Tarbela has also started functioning and power generation was gradually increasing.

More Stories From Pakistan

