Power shortfall reduces to 593MW: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The spokesperson of Power Division on Thursday said that power shortfall has reduced to 593MW owing to continuous monitoring and taking necessary steps.

He said the currently, the total generation stood at 21,800MW against demand of 22,393MW at 08:30 hours.

He said tunnel 3 of Tarbela has also started functioning and power generation was gradually increasing.