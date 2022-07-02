Power shortfall rises to 450 MW : HESCO spokesman

The gap between the power demand and supply in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has been recorded at 450 Megawatt

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The gap between the power demand and supply in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has been recorded at 450 Megawatt.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Friday that the company's requirement stood at 1,500 MW.

He added that the national grid was supplying 700 MW to the HESCO.

The spokesman claimed that the company was carrying out load shedding of 5 to 6 hours in the urban areas but the electric feeders with heavy line losses were facing 10 to 12 hours of outages.