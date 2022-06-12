Power shortfall rises to 650 MW: HESCO Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The power demand and supply gap in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has been constantly rising with a shortfall of 650 megawatt reported here on Sunday.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that the company's requirement had increased to 1400 megawatt.

However, he added, the national grid was supplying only 750 MW to HESCO, leaving 650 MW shortage.

The yawning gap of close to 50 percent difference between demand and supply.

He claimed that the company was carrying out 6 to 8 hours load shedding in the urban areas and 10 to 12 hours in the rural areas.