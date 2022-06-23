Power shortfall soars to 400 megawatt: Spokesman

UrduPoint.com

The gap between demand and supply of electricity in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has increased from 270 Megawatt to 400 MW on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The gap between demand and supply of electricity in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has increased from 270 Megawatt to 400 MW on Thursday.

HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that the company's requirement had been recorded at 1,250 MW.

He added that the national grid was supplying 850 MW to the HESCO.

He claimed that the company was carrying out load shedding of 5 to 6 hours in the urban areas but the electric feeders with heavy line losses were facing 10 to 12 hours of outages.

