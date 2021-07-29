UrduPoint.com
Power Shortfalls In Iran Leading To Load-shedding In Gwadar, Turbat, Makran Regions: Hammad Ahzar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:19 PM

Power shortfalls in Iran leading to load-shedding in Gwadar, Turbat, Makran regions: Hammad Ahzar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday said power shortfalls in Iran have led to load shedding in Gwadar, Turbat and Makran regions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday said power shortfalls in Iran have led to load shedding in Gwadar, Turbat and Makran regions.

"These areas are not connected to the national grid and dependent upon Iranian power supply.

We have taken up the issue with the Iranian government and requested them to normalise power supply," he said in a series of tweets.

He said work was also in progress on connecting these areas with the national grid. "This involves laying transmission lines for hundreds of kilometers. This project will be completed within 2 years Insha Allah," he said.

