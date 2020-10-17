UrduPoint.com
Power Show Of PDM Failed To Enlist Mass Public Support: Imran Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 07:54 PM

Power show of PDM failed to enlist mass public support: Imran Qureshi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said the power show of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Gujranwala failed to enlist the mass public support as the place of their public meeting largely remained empty

"The leadership of 11 political parties stood at the podium but they couldn't even gather 2,000 to 3,000 supporters by each of the parties in the alliance," Qureshi said while commenting on the PDM's public meeting here Saturday.

He said a lack of public participation in the PDM's public meeting showed that those 11 political parties failed to win the trust of the people because their past performance was known to all.

He said the people of Pakistan trusted in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had vowed to hold all the previous ruling parties accountable for plundering the country.

Qureshi said the PDM was making last ditch efforts to protect the corrupt previous rulers from facing accountability.

He expressed the hope that the upcoming local government elections in the country would further prove that the people no longer wanted to support those political parties who were responsible for rampant corruption in the country.

