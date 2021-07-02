(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Ltd issued a power shut down notice due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to SDO construction Sialkot Syed Ahmer Hussain here on Friday, power supply from Bhadal, Aimenabad feeders on July (5,8,12,15) and Gunna, Badiana, Langray-wali, Orah feeders on July (6,10,13,17) from 07:00am to 12:00pm will remain suspended due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.