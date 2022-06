SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) issued a power shut down notice due to repair/ maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to SDO construction Pasrur, power supply from feeders Chobara, Chowinda City, Maniala, Pindi Bhago, Sabz Pir, Merajkey, Bostan, Khanpur, Phalwari, Gumtala, City Shakargarh, Dinpur, Antowali, Noor Kot feeders on June (8,15,22,29), City Narowal, District Jail, Ghousia, Civil-line, Chandowal, Sadiqabad, Jassar, Chanderky, FATA, Ghaziwal feeders on June (9,13,16,20,23,27,30) and Sangial, Rahimeyabad, Fakhruddin, Zafarwal, Sadwal, Jabal, Dhamthal, Darman, Gaagian feeders on June (11,14,18,21,25,28) from 09:00AM to 03:00PM will remain suspended due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.