Power shut down notice in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco ) issued a shutdown notice for Tuesday due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, all feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian, Chenab Nagar, Kamal Pur, Chak No.

126-SB, Chiniot Industrial, Millat Road, Khadim Steel First Treat, FIEDMC, Sargodha-II,Bhagtanwala, Barana and Kurana grid stations will observe 100 megawatt load shedding from 5 amto 10am on Tuesday (June 23).