Power shut down notice in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Limited issued a power shut down notice here on Tuesday due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to SDO construction Sialkot Syed Ahmer Hussain, power supply from Imam Sahib-1, Circular road feeders will remain suspended on December (24,31) from 08:00 AM to 12:00PM due to necessary maintenance and development works.