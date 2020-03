Power shut down notice issued

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspend from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on March 2, from 9am to 3pm.

As a result, consumers of 11 KV Pak Medical Center, Bashirabad, Karimpura, Dabgari, QissaKhwani, Allied Ward LRH, Radio Pak, Governor House, Kohati Gate, Fort Jail, ChowkYadgar, Kakshal, LRH, Sectriate, Shuba Bazar, Deans Center, MES 1, Judical Complex feeders will face inconvenience, said a press release issued here on Sunday.