Power shut down notice issued in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday issued power shut down notice that power will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on January 11, 12th from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Landi Arbab 1,2,3, Nodia Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Raod Grid Station on January 11 and 14 from 9 AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kharmatoo, Old Gumbat, New Biltang, Kohat Express feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gadoon Grid Station on January 12 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mix 2,8, Royl Textile, Jadoon Metal Works, Shehzad Ghee, Hamza Wood, Mardan Steel, Gadoon Textile 1,2, Meezan Textile, Syntron Pvt Let, Baja, Marghuz New, Mix Hayat, Itifaz Textile, Gadoon Power Plant, Salar Steel, Saif 1,2, Stepha, Swabi Textile, Kheber Steel, Family Flats, Sarhad Steel, Plapha Pipe, New Chirat, Daud Steel, Latif Shakir, Khyber Spaenning, AJ Textile feeder will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Katlang Grid Station on January 14 from 10AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Katlang, New Katlang, Old Gazi Baba, New Gazi Baba and Jamal Garhi feeders will face inconvenience.