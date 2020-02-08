UrduPoint.com
Power Shut Down Notice

In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 21 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 01:17 PM

Power shut down notice in sialkot

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) has issued a power shut down notice due to the annual repair, maintenance of electrical lines, development works and expansion of electricity lines

According to the schedule issued by Gepco, power supply from 220KV grid station of feeders Bhopal-wala Ugoki, Sahowala, Qazi Chak, Airport Road, Forward sports, Kotli Loharan, Sialkot-Daska-Sambrial Industrial Area, Pasrur Road and Guinki will remain suspended from 9:00AM to 5:00PM here today (Sunday) due to the annual repair, maintenance of electrical lines, development work and expansion of electricity lines.

