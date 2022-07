SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Ltd issued a power shutdown notice due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to SDO construction Sialkot, power supply from Gunna, Badiana Express, Langraywali, Oora, Vario, Richra, Badiana feeders on August (3,6,10, 13,17,20,24,27,31), Vario, Badiana, Aimanabad Road, Hundal, Pakki Kotli, Habibpura, Gohadpur, Rasulpur, Rangpura, Puran Hiran, Circular Road, Nikapura feeders on August (3,10,17,21,24,28,31), Malky Kalan, Imtiaz Super Store, Abbott Road, Muradpur, Model Town, Kashmir Road, Muslim Town, Marala Road, Adalat Garha, Mianapura feeders on August (1,4,8,11,15,18,22,25,29) and Chand Chowk, Malik Shah Wali, Industrial One, Butter, Khokhar Town, Iqbal Town feeders on August (16,23,30) will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.