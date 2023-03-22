Power shutdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from all feeders linked with 132-KV Rafhan Jaranwala and Interloop-1 grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.

m. to 12 noon while all feeders connected with 132-KV Rafhan Maiz Faisalabad grid station will observe shutdown from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday (March 23, 2023).