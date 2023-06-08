UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Power shutdown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a power shutdown programme in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations for June 10.

According to schedule, power supply will remain suspended from 7a.m. to 1p.m from Hamdard-I, 7a.m.

to noon from Bahadriwala feeder, Khayaban Colony and Ghousia road, C-I and garments city.

4p.m. to 7:30p.m New Lahore-II, from 7a.m. to noon Asim Textile, Habib Haseeb (SEL), BB Jan, Ziarat (SEL), Johal (SEL) and new Asim feeder. From 7a.m. to 1p.m FIEDMC, KARS paint, Coca Cola, Orient material, Ghani Ceramics, Daily JW feeders, Hyundai Nishat, Afridi, Hayyat Chemia No 2, Tapal textile, Time Ceramics, Skarp-I and Ayan fabrics feeders.

