FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) announced a power shutdown programme in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations for 16th August.

According to schedule issued here on Tuesday, power supply will remain suspended from 6:30a.m. to 9:30 a.m. from Rafhan mills, Susan road, Saeed Colony, Jubilee, Tariqabad, and model city feeders. From 7a.m. to 1p.m. Millat road, Sargodha road, Ghousia Abad, Dawood, Sandal, University Town, Noorpur, FDA city, Crescent board, Dryport, Abu Bakar block, Muslim Town, Nawaz Town, BL Industrial and Ram Diwali feeders will remain closed. Electricity from Jhumra road, DHQ, ASIAN, Moazam Shah, Hinduana, Chenab Nagar, Muslim bazaar city, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahab, Shah Burhan, Iqbal rice mills, Abdullah fibers, Jani Shah, Jhok Malian, Jhang road, WASA express, WASA Tubewell, Faisalabad road, Beeran and Lahore road feeders will also remain on halt.

From 7a.m. to 10 a.m. Pindi Sheikh Musa, Jhamra, Tandlianwala city, Tayyba town and best cheap board feeders while 8a.m. to 2p.m. from Nia Lahore-I, Nia Lahore �II, from 7a.m. to noon Roshan Wala, MGM, Chenab Garden, 4-Season, Sasuha, Ilyas garden and Miani feeders will remain closed.

The power will also remain suspended daily from 8a.m. to 9a.m. and 3p.m. to 4p.m. from Al-Fareed feeder emanating from Thikriwala grid station from August 15 to 20.