Power Shutdown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Fort Grid Station on March 25, 27, and 30 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. due to maintenance work.
As a result, consumers of Karim Pura, Lady Reading Hospital and Chowk Yadgar feeders will face inconvenience.
