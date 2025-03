FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) announced a power shutdown schedule for Mar 21-22.

According to the schedule issued here Tuesday, power will remain suspended from 7a.m. to 11a.m.

Madoana, Al-Mahmood, new Satiana, Winhar, Ali Abad, Jasoana feeder. On March 22, the feeders Ghulab, Qararwala, Jaranwala road, Skarp colony, Khayaban colony, Fertilizer, KTM-I, Ghousia, Tariqabad, Civil Line, DHQ, Shadman, Faisal hospital, Jubilee and Abdullahpur will also remain closed.