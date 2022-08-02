UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Announced For Peshawar, Shangla, Timargaya, Chitral

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Power shutdown announced for Peshawar, Shangla, Timargaya, Chitral

The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday announced power shutdown notices for Peshawar, Shangla, Timergara and Chitral district due to maintenance work on electricity feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday announced power shutdown notices for Peshawar, Shangla, Timergara and Chitral district due to maintenance work on electricity feeders.

In a notification issued by PESCO authorities, power supply will remain suspended from132KV Rehman Baba Grid Station, Peshawar on August 2 from 08AM to 04PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Surizai, Beri Bagh, Urmer-II, Ring Road, New Chamkani feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from132KV Shangla Grid Station on August 3, 6, 7 and 10 from 07AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Alpuri, Puran, Martung and Yakh Tangay feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will suspended from 132 KV Timargara Grid Station on 3, 6, 7 and 10 from 07AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timargara, Lal Qila, Mayar, Tormang-II, Maidan, Timargara Express, New Mayar, Dushkhel, Akakhel, Odigram, Balambat, Sheikhan, Khaal, Manyal, Express Jandool, Shamsikhan, Gosam and Rabat feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspend from 132KV Juti Lisht Grid Station on 3, 6, 7 and 10 from 07AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVJutalishChitral and Express Chitral feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Road Rabat Chitral Shangla Balambat Timergara Alpuri Bagh August From PESCO

Recent Stories

SECP launches WeChat service to facilitate Chinese ..

SECP launches WeChat service to facilitate Chinese investors

23 seconds ago
 Sanaullah asks PTI's Chief to tender apology, resi ..

Sanaullah asks PTI's Chief to tender apology, resignation

24 seconds ago
 ANP expresses condolence over military helicopter ..

ANP expresses condolence over military helicopter crash

26 seconds ago
 Festival Shuhada Police Sports Festival begins in ..

Festival Shuhada Police Sports Festival begins in Charsadda

28 seconds ago
 Federal ministers visit Thatta, Badin to assess da ..

Federal ministers visit Thatta, Badin to assess damages caused by monsoon rains

28 minutes ago
 PLF Dera condoles Pak-Army's helicopter crash in L ..

PLF Dera condoles Pak-Army's helicopter crash in Lasbela

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.