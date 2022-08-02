Power shutdown announced for Peshawar, Shangla, Timargaya, Chitral

The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday announced power shutdown notices for Peshawar, Shangla, Timergara and Chitral district due to maintenance work on electricity feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday announced power shutdown notices for Peshawar, Shangla, Timergara and Chitral district due to maintenance work on electricity feeders.

In a notification issued by PESCO authorities, power supply will remain suspended from132KV Rehman Baba Grid Station, Peshawar on August 2 from 08AM to 04PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Surizai, Beri Bagh, Urmer-II, Ring Road, New Chamkani feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from132KV Shangla Grid Station on August 3, 6, 7 and 10 from 07AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Alpuri, Puran, Martung and Yakh Tangay feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will suspended from 132 KV Timargara Grid Station on 3, 6, 7 and 10 from 07AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timargara, Lal Qila, Mayar, Tormang-II, Maidan, Timargara Express, New Mayar, Dushkhel, Akakhel, Odigram, Balambat, Sheikhan, Khaal, Manyal, Express Jandool, Shamsikhan, Gosam and Rabat feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspend from 132KV Juti Lisht Grid Station on 3, 6, 7 and 10 from 07AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVJutalishChitral and Express Chitral feeders will face inconvenience.