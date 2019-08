Power shutdown for Charsadda, Shabqar notifies

Due to maintenance work, PESCO on Friday notified power shutdown for various areas of district Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Due to maintenance work, PESCO on Friday notified power shutdown for various areas of district Charsadda.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Rajar Grid Station on September 2, 4 and 16 from 08:am to 01:pm, resultantly people of Gulabad, Behlola, Torangzai Utmanzai, Sheikh Abad, Khanmai, Industrial and New Utmanzai would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Shabqadar Grid Station on September 3, 5 and 17 from 08:00am to 01:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KVKangra, Adizai, Pehlwan Qilla, Behlool Khel, Industrial Trial-II and Attaki feeder would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Shabqadar Grid Station on September 2, 4 and 16 from 08:00am to 01:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Shabqadar Fort, Mirzai, Katozai, Katozai New feeder would face inconveniences.