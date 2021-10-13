Power shutdown for DI Khan, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra notified

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Wednesday notified power shutdown for DI Khan, Haripur, Abbottabad, and Mansehra due to maintenance work on power distribution lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Wednesday notified power shutdown for DI Khan, Haripur, Abbottabad, and Mansehra due to maintenance work on power distribution lines.

According to a notification, the power supply will remain suspended from 132KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on October 14 from 08:00 a.m. to 03:00 p.m., as a result the consumers of 11KV TT Mill, Degree Collage, Qayum Nagar, DDA, Radio Pakistan, and Baranabad feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Haripur Grid Station October 14 and 18 from 09:00 a.m. to 03:00 p.m., as a result consumers of 11KV Swabi Mera-I, II, Kot-I, and Jhamra feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Abbottabad Grid Station on October 14 and 18 from 09:00 a.

m. to 03:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11KV Jinnahabad, Thandyani, Bagnoter feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 220KV Mansehra-Oghi Circuton October 14 from 09:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m., as a result consumers of 132KV Oghi Grid connected 11KV Oghi, Daraband, Sher Ghar, Auxiliary and 132 KV Battal grid connected 11KV Khairabad, Batagram, Battal, Jabbar, Batagram, DHQ feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Pabbi Grid Station on October 14 from 01:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m., as a result consumers of 11KV Sheikh Baba, Pana Kot, Tarru Jabba, Akbarpura, Saleh Khana, Aman Kot, Cherat, Banda Nabi, Pabbi City, Shah Kot, Speen Khak, New Jalozai, Sheikhan feeder will face inconvenience.