UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown For DI Khan, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra Notified

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 04:42 PM

Power shutdown for DI Khan, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra notified

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Wednesday notified power shutdown for DI Khan, Haripur, Abbottabad, and Mansehra due to maintenance work on power distribution lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Wednesday notified power shutdown for DI Khan, Haripur, Abbottabad, and Mansehra due to maintenance work on power distribution lines.

According to a notification, the power supply will remain suspended from 132KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on October 14 from 08:00 a.m. to 03:00 p.m., as a result the consumers of 11KV TT Mill, Degree Collage, Qayum Nagar, DDA, Radio Pakistan, and Baranabad feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Haripur Grid Station October 14 and 18 from 09:00 a.m. to 03:00 p.m., as a result consumers of 11KV Swabi Mera-I, II, Kot-I, and Jhamra feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Abbottabad Grid Station on October 14 and 18 from 09:00 a.

m. to 03:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11KV Jinnahabad, Thandyani, Bagnoter feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 220KV Mansehra-Oghi Circuton October 14 from 09:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m., as a result consumers of 132KV Oghi Grid connected 11KV Oghi, Daraband, Sher Ghar, Auxiliary and 132 KV Battal grid connected 11KV Khairabad, Batagram, Battal, Jabbar, Batagram, DHQ feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Pabbi Grid Station on October 14 from 01:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m., as a result consumers of 11KV Sheikh Baba, Pana Kot, Tarru Jabba, Akbarpura, Saleh Khana, Aman Kot, Cherat, Banda Nabi, Pabbi City, Shah Kot, Speen Khak, New Jalozai, Sheikhan feeder will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Electricity Abbottabad Company Mansehra Batagram Haripur Swabi Oghi October From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Fears of 'chaos' as Italy adopts tough Covid pass ..

Fears of 'chaos' as Italy adopts tough Covid pass regime

1 minute ago
 Haleem for ensuring screening facilities to check ..

Haleem for ensuring screening facilities to check spread of HIV/AIDs in Sindh

1 minute ago
 OPEC+ Stabilizing Oil Market as Global Economy Rec ..

OPEC+ Stabilizing Oil Market as Global Economy Recovers - Putin

1 minute ago
 China, Pakistan to push ahead with cooperation on ..

China, Pakistan to push ahead with cooperation on TCM

8 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

9 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan efforts for China-Pakistan industria ..

PM Imran Khan efforts for China-Pakistan industrial cooperation commendable: Chi ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.