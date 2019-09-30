UrduPoint.com
Power Shutdown For Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi Notified

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:20 PM

Pesco authorities here Monday notified power shutdown for different areas of the province due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Pesco authorities here Monday notified power shutdown for different areas of the province due to maintenance work.

Power supply would be suspend from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on October 2, from 08:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Hayatabad, Khyber-I and II, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam Hospital and Frontier Ceramics feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on October 5 and 12 from 02:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Lucy Star Mill, Wadpagga-I and Jinnah Medical College feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132KV Taru Jabba Transmission Line on October 1 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132KV Taru Jabba and Pabbi connected feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132KV Warsak Grid Station on October 1, 3 and 5 from 08:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Kochian-I and II, Mathra-I and II, Safdar Abad, Shah Bala, Swat Scouts, Shagai Industry feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132KV Swabi Grid Station on October 1, 3 and 5 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Marghuz, Swabi University, Shah Mansoor Hospital, Town-I and II, Marghuz Rural, Panjpir, Zaida, Chota Lahore, Shah Mansoor, Khadu Khel feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132KV Dobian Grid Station on October 1, 3 and 8 from 08:00am to 02:00pm; resultantly consumers of 11KV New Yar Hussain, Dolat, Dhobian, Tarakai, Sodher, Jamra, Gumbat, Nawa Kale feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on October 3 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Karak-I and II, Cokara, Bogara, Latamber feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132KV Charsadda Grid Station on October 1, 3 and 8 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gul Abad, Behlola, Tuanzai, Prang-I, Charsadda-I feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132 KV Rajar Grid Station on October 1, 3 and 8 from 08:00am to 04:00pm; resultantly consumers of 11KV Utmanzai, Khanmai, Industrial, New Industrial, Sheikh Abad feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132KV Shabqadar Grid Station on October 2, 7 and 9 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Kangra, Adizai, Pehlawan Qilla, Behlool Khel, Industrial Tirak-II, Attaki , Shabqadar Fort, Mirzai, Katozai, Katozai New feeders would face inconveniences.

