Power shutdown for Peshawar, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad announced

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) here Tuesday announced power shutdown schedule for different areas of the province due to maintenance work to improve power distribution system.

In this connection power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Transmission Line on February 25 from 09:00 AM to 05:00PM which would affect consumers of 132 KV Shahi Bagh grids and 66 KV Warsak Pumping House grids connected 11 KV feeders, said a press release.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Khwaza Khela-Shangla Par Transsimion Line on February 265 from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Shangla grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Mansehra Grid Station on February 24 from 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Murad Pura, Shankri, Lassain Nawab, Pakhal, Ghazi kot, Ahsan Shaheed feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Abbottabad Transmission Line on February 25 from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132KV Nathia Gali grid connected 11 KV Ayubia, Nathia Gali, Makkol and POF feeders will face inconvenience.