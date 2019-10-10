Power shutdown in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power shutdown notice for October 11 in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines in the region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power shutdown notice for October 11 in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines in the region.

According to schedule released here Thursday, electricity will remain suspended from 9am to 1 pm from Muhammadi Chowk, PC-II, Singra, Afghanabad, Al-Faisal and Koryan feeders emanating from different feeders.

Similarly, power will remain suspended from 8am to 12pm from Malrri, Mongi Road, Skarp, Gohar International, Shalimar and Pencerah, Daarul Ihsan, Khan Street, LCM, Data street, Hilal Road, Sheikh Colony, Ali housing and Afghanabad, Chenab steel, Bhaiwala feeders emanating from 132 KV grid stations.

The electricity will also remain outage from 500 KV Gatti, Ghaziabad, Ashrafabad, Chenab Fabrics, and Rehmat Abad feeders.