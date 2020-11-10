UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Motice

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Power shutdown motice

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) has issued a power shutdown notice due to the annual repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the SDO Operation Dalowali, power supply from feeder Barath from 9:00am to 1:00pm on Novermber 16, 21, 24 and 30, Kamaan-wala feeder from 9:00am to 1:00pm on November 14,23,25 and 28, Kundan-Pur feeder from 9:00am to 1:00pm on November 16,20,25 and 30, Gulbahar feeder from 9:00am to 1:00pm on November 14 and Dalowali feeder from 8:00am to 12:00pm will remain suspended due to the annual repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

Related Topics

Company Gujranwala November From

Recent Stories

Khawaja Saad Rafique avoids hand-shake with former ..

31 minutes ago

Watania Takaful net profits up by 78% in 9 months

34 minutes ago

Emaar Malls reports revenue of over AED2.4 billion ..

34 minutes ago

35 minutes ago

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

47 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 742 recove ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.