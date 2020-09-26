Power shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from al-Habib and Canal Road feeders linked to 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Sammundri City, Salooni Jhal, 466 Road and Garh Road feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday (September 28).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mochiwala Road and Kathoor feedersfrom 132-KV Gojra grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m.

to 2 p.m. on September 28, 2020.