Power Shutdown Notice
Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 04:45 PM
FAISALABAD, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the schedule, power supply from al-Habib and Canal Road feeders linked to 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.
m. to 1 p.m. while Sammundri City, Salooni Jhal, 466 Road and Garh Road feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday (September 28).
Similarly, electricity supply from Mochiwala Road and Kathoor feedersfrom 132-KV Gojra grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m.