FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Mochiwala Road, Pensara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Maqbool Road, Jhang Road and Kathoor feeders from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Rafhan Mill, Susan Road, Gulistan Colony, Saeed Colony, Jubilee, Tariq Abad and Mansoorabad feeders originating from 132-KV OTP grid station, Gulbahar Colony, Babar Chowk, Sitiana Road, Awan Wala, Kareem Garden, PGSHFA, Zamzam, Garden Colony, Fateh Textile, Khiyaban Green, Harianwala, Makkah City, T&N, Raheem Valley and new Khannuana feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Tuesday (October 27).

Similarly, electricity supply from Government General Hospital, Muzaffar Colony, Nawabanwala, Nisar College, Pepsi, Samanbad and Mujahid Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Data, Gardana, Gulfishan, Tahir Pura, Islampura, Jinnah, Kausar Abad, PAF, Sabzi Mandi, Sarshmeer, Sadhar and Dhandra feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon whereas Nethary feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 27.

Meanwhile, power supply from Jail Road feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while Farooq Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and Fertilizer feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Bashir Abad and Shah Suwariya Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Gojra Mor feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Tahir Pura feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Makkoana feeder emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Samanabad feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Gulistan and Manzoor Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Katchery Road and Circular Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Khannuana feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Kot Ahmad Yar/Jhok Mallian feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, al-Awan feeder originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Ali Town, 7-JB and Sandal feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Gojra Road (Naradada) feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Brighto Chemical Limited, Karas Paint and FIEDMC feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Sant Singh Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Gojra Road and Risyana feeders originating from 132-KV Sammmundri grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on October 27, 2020.