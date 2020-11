Power shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Jhang Bazaar, Gaushala, Dost Street and Katchery Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Dijkot City feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Akbar Abad and new Rehmat Town feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Mahi, Jungle Sarkar and Jhamra feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Ali Abad and Maddoana feeders emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Dana Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Muhammad Pura, Risala, ABC Road and Sheikh Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Marzi Pura and Madina Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Soondh feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Kararwala and Zafar Chowk feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Khurarianwala City feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, F-5 feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Badshahi Masjid and Jani Shah feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, FIEDMC, Karas Paint, Hyundai Nishat and Brighto Chemical Limited feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Islamia Park feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Meeranwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, CTM feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Shah Suwariya and Piraywal feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, al-Fareed feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Dijkot Road and Shareef Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Garh Fateh Shah feeder originating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station and Bungalow feeder emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Railway Road, Lal Shah, Jhang Road, Kathoor, Shalimar, Gulberg and Hasan Limited feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (November 12).

Similarly, electricity supply from Muzaffar Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, new Riaz Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Thathi Bala Raja feeder emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Ahmad Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Madani feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, new Amin Town and Hamdard-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, SKP Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Katchery Road, Islampura, Bucheki Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, new Awagat, Canal Road and al-Habib feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas WASA-II, Tayyab Textile, Ahmad Enterprises and Ariyan Industry feeders emanating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on November 12, 2020.