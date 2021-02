Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from FDA City feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, new Madina Town feeder originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Hajvairi Park, Abdullah Pur and Depot Bazaar feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Raza Town-1/Chak No.304 feeder originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Bhai Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Gulab feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, T&N Pakistan Limited, Makkah City, Harianwala, Zamzam, Gulbehar, Awanwala, Babar Chowk, Sitiana Road, Garden Colony, Fateh Textile, Khiyaban-e-Green, Kareem Garden, A-4 PGSHF and Khannuana feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Barnala, Jhumra City, Parco and Sultan Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Industrial Estate-III, Industrial Estate-I, Aftab Processing, Sitara Sapna, Lasani Town, PMC, WASA and Riazul Jannah feeders emanating 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Kalash, Millat Town, Motorway City, Samanabad, Sargodha Spinning, Azhar Coporation, Ramdewali, Nawaz Town and BL Industrial feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday (February 04).

Similarly, electricity supply from D-Type Colony emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road, Ravi and Kanjwani feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Jhamra and Bahlak feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Mamonkanjan City feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheikh Colony and Gulshan-e-Hayat feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Gojra Road feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Khawaja Garden feeder emanating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIC) grid station, al-Fareed feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Kashmir Road, Faiz Abad and Madina Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Saeed Abad feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Lal Shah, Painsara Road, Hamza board, Jhang Road, Kathoor, City, Maqbool Pur and Dawakhari feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Torianwala and Noor Mehal feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Johal Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, new Ahmad Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Model Town, Sadar Bazaar and Muneer Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, new Langrana feeder originating from 132-KV Ameen Pur grid station, Gol Karyana, Muhammadi Chowk, PC No.

2 and Dost Street feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Usman Town, Ali Town and Sandal feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Sufi Di Kothi feeder emanating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, al-Mustafa Shaheed and al-Mehmood feeders originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Theraj Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sant Singh Road and Yasrab Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Mansooran feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Sangra feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pipal Bhatta feeder emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Rajoa feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Khannuana and Minara feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Katchery Road, islam Pura, Ali Pur Bungalow and Canal Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on February 04.

Meanwhile, power supply from Mochiwala Road, Dawakhari, Maqbool Pur and Jhang Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Jail Road and Naithary feeders originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Muslim Colony, College Road, new Chenab Nagar, new Factory Area and new Riaz Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while all feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang City, Jhang-II, Khewa and Nia Lahore grid stations except Ujala and Sugar Mill feeders will observe 40-50 megawatt load management from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Saeed Abad-II feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Ashraf Colony and Mureedwala Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 466 Road and Jalal Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Naranwala Road, Agriculture University, Chiniot Road and Small Industrial Estate grid station will observe 30-40 megawatt load management from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on February 04, 2021.