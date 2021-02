Power shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Haq Baho, Islamia Park, Sant Singh Road, Nishat Mill-1, Manzoor Park, Gulistan, Hajwairi Park, Depot Bazaar and Raja Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Katchery Road, Islampura, Ali Pur Bungalow and Canal Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

on Monday (March 01).

Similarly, electricity supply from Jhumra Road/Raza feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Sohal feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Katarian feeder emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Lasoori feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Naradada feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Elyas Park and ABC Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, GM Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Raja Chowk and Jalal Street feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Jamia Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Kareem Town, Bilal and Maqbool Road feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station and Maan Pur feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. whereas Mini feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Yasrab Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Zulfiqar Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station and Fareed feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 01, 2021.