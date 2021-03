FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Bibi Jan, Johal (SEL) and al-Zamin feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Bagay Wala, SOS Village, Umar Garden, Yousuf Abad, Gatti, NTU and Bhaiwala feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Coca Cola, FIEDMC, Scarp-1 and Hyundai Nishat feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday (March 03).

Similarly, electricity supply from Muslim Colony, College Road, new Chenab Nagar and new Factory Area feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

whereas Sir Syed Town feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Muazzam Shah and Faisalabad Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Sohal feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Gulberg, Tahir Pura, NIAB, Gardana, Kausar Abad, Judgewala, al-Rehman, Gulfishan and PAF feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on March 03.

Meanwhile, power supply from Makkoana, Gulab, S-II, Kararwala, Lal Kothi, Akbar, Jaranwala Road, Nazeer Shaheed and Edan Valley feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Lundianwala, Muneer Shaheed, Namdar, Sufi Di Kothi and al-Awan feeders originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Phalahiwala, Five Star and SMC Textile feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station, Arkana, Ali Pur Bungalow, Buchiana, Gogera, Canal Road, 240 Mor, al-Habib, Faisalabad Road, College Road, Katchery Road, islam Pura, Rodala, new Dana Abad, Lahore Road, Theraj Shaheed, Barala,Bucheki Road, Waseer and new Awagat feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station willalso remain suspended from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (March 03, 2021).