Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, Makkoana, Gulab, S-II, Kararwala, Lal Kothi, Akbar, Jaranwala Road, Nazeer Shaheed and Edan Valley feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Lundianwala, Muneer Shaheed, Namdar, Sufi Di Kothi and al-Awan feeders originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Phalahiwala, Five-Star and MSC Textile feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station, Arkana, Ali Pur Bungalow, Buchiana, Gogera, Canal Road, 240 Mor, al-Habib, Faisalabad Road, College Road, Katchery Road, islam Pura, Rodala, Lahore Road, new Dana Abad, Theraj Shaheed, Barala, Bucheki Road, Waseer and new Awagat feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Jandanwala, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, City Housing, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Makkah City, Zamzam, Harianwala, Gulbehar, Babar Chowk, new Khannuana, T&N Pakistan Limited, Sitiana Road, Fateh Textile, Raheem Valley, Kareem Garden, Garden Colony, A-4-PGSHF and Awanwala feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Chishtia Park, Ahmad Nagar, Barkat Pura and Falko Textile feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe load shedding form 9:30 a.

m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (April 08).

Similarly, electricity supply from Darul Ehsan feeder originating from Chak Jhumra grid station, Khurarianwala City feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Langar Makhdoom, Ahmad Nagar, Kanwanwala and Sanghra feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, new Riaz Abad, Pathan Kot and College Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Barana and Pipal Bhatta feeders originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Jassoana Bungalow and Maddoana feeders emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Muneer Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Lahore Road, Rajoa and Taja Beerwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 12 noon whereas Tahir Pura, Dhandra, PAF, Judge Wala, Gardana, Jinnah and Sabzi Mandi feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 08, 2021.