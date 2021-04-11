Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Muslim Colony, new Chenab Nagar, new Factory Area, Pathan Kot and College Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m.

to 3 p.m. while Mangoana, Bhowana, Khannuana and Anayat Ali Shah feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon on Monday (April 12).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bibi Jan, Johal, al-Zamin, Faisal Spinning, Habib Haseeb and Asim Textile feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Rasool Pur, Jhumra City, Parco, Kamal, Pakka Dalla and Faisalabad Steel feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspendedfrom 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas MCL, GHFM, ZR Green, PABC, Kamal Mill, King Kong, Malik MIJ and Ghani Surmaxfeeders from 132-KV M-3 grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 12, 2021.