Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Thursday to Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Parokianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 1 pm from Thursday to Monday (April 15-19).