UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notice

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Parokianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 6 am to 12 noon while Ishaq Mill, Johal, Pride, Ehsan Yousuf, Nagra Mills, Habeeb Haseeb, Ziyarat, FESCO-4, al-Zamin, Zahid Jee, Asim Mills, Shehbaz Garments, Bibi Jan, M-tex Mills, Khursheed Mills, Faisal Spinning, Fesco-5 and Fesco-6 feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 6am to 5 pm on Monday (April 26).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road April From Faisal Spinning Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador, Deputy Minister of Russian Foreign ..

16 minutes ago

UAE participation at Climate Summit a recognition ..

46 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,081 new COVID-19 cases, 1,842 reco ..

46 minutes ago

Winners announced for 15th Sheikh Zayed Book Award

46 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Says Conflict With Russia ' ..

6 minutes ago

Cases registered against shopkeepers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.