Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Parokianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 6 am to 12 noon while Ishaq Mill, Johal, Pride, Ehsan Yousuf, Nagra Mills, Habeeb Haseeb, Ziyarat, FESCO-4, al-Zamin, Zahid Jee, Asim Mills, Shehbaz Garments, Bibi Jan, M-tex Mills, Khursheed Mills, Faisal Spinning, Fesco-5 and Fesco-6 feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 6am to 5 pm on Monday (April 26).