Power Shutdown Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 01:40 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Naradada feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

daily from May 03 to 06 while VAC feeder linked with 132-KV Value Addition City grid station will observe shutdown from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon daily on May 03 and 04.

Similarly, electricity supply from Saboana, Nimra Textile Mills, Ahmad Jamal, Khurarianwala and Gohar TextileMills feeders linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Chawla, Ahmad Jamal and Gohar Waving feeders originating from 132-KV VAC grid station will remain suspended from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon daily from May 4to 07, 2021.

