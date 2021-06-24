UrduPoint.com
Power Shutdown Notice

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Bahmani Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station will remain suspended from 6am to 10am while all feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Kamal Pur, Chenab Nagar, Chak No.

126-SB, Chiniot Industrial, Millat Road, Khadim Steel, Treet, FIEDMC, Sargodha-II, Bhagtanwala, Barana and Kurana Hill grid stations will observe 40-50 megawatt load shedding from 5am to 10am on Friday (June 25).

Similarly, all feeders emanating from 132-KV Faisalabad Road, Jhang Road and Rajoa grid stations will observe 25-30 megawatt load shedding from 6am to 10am on June 25.

