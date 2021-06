Power shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Niagra feeder linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Saeed Abad-II feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday (June 28).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar, al-Awwal, Bungalow and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Ravi, Pir Salahud Din, TSML, Zafar Chowk, Sugar Mill, Khiddarwala, Kanjwani and Kallarwala feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.

m. to 12 noon whereas Zamzam, Gulbehar, Babar Chowk and Garden Colony feeders linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Panj Pulli Raod, Taj Colony, Khayaban Garden, Grace Tex and CTM-II feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Naithary Road feeder linked with 132-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Kamal Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Meeranwala, Bahaduraywala, Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-II, Mansooran, Industrial Estate-III, Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estategrid station, Katchery Road, islam Pura, Ali Pur Bungalow and Canal Road feeders originatingfrom 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe load shedding from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on June 28, 2021.