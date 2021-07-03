Power shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from National Colony, Khizra,Naimat Colony, Scarp Colony and Fertilizer feeders emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road gridstation will remain suspended from 6am to 11am on Monday (July 05).