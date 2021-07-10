Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday (July 11) due to maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid stationand Rasool Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remainsuspended from 6am to 11am.