(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) ::Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) has issued a power shutdown notice for repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the schedule, power supply from Muzafarpur, Adalat Garha feeders will remain suspendedon July 14,19,26,29,31 and Butter, Khohkar Town, Iqbal Town, Miana Pura, Model Town, Kashmir Road,Muslim Town feeders on July 29 from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM.