Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Ahmad Straw board, Iqbal Rice Mill, WASA Express, Jhumra Road, Shah Burhan, City, Jani Shah, Usman Abad, Hindoana and Abdullah Fiber feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

while Canal Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Faisal/Sheikhpura Road and Paradise feeders linked to 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Hamdard and Raza Town feeders originating from 132-KV Nishat Abad grid station, Pakka Anna feeder linked with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Mochiwala feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City, Parco and Pakka Dalla feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra gridstation and Burj feeder originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observeshutdown from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday (July 13, 2021).