UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notice

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders linkedwith 132-KV Millat Road grid station and Rasool Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid stationwill remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday (July 25, 2021).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Chiniot July Sunday From FESCO

Recent Stories

Youth’s most favored smartphone Infinix NOTE 10 ..

39 minutes ago

The HUAWEI BAND 6 opens Pre-bookings Nationwide

44 minutes ago

Careem bags three awards including ‘Most Innovat ..

57 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Al Matrooshi bears UAE flag In Tokyo Olympics open ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.