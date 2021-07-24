Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders linkedwith 132-KV Millat Road grid station and Rasool Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid stationwill remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday (July 25, 2021).