Power Shutdown Notice

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Fridaydue to necessary maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Ahmad Straw board, Iqbal Rice Mill, Wasa Express, Jhumra Road, Shah Burhan, City, Jani Shah, Usman Abad, Hindoana and Abdullah Fiber feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station, Kotla, Mureedwala, Darya Bal, Hussain Pur Bungalow and Thikriwala (M-Kanjan) feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Mochiwala, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza Board, Jhang Road, Maqbool Pur, Malari, Scarp and Toba Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 6:30 am to 11:30am on Friday (July 30).

