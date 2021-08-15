Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road,Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road and Maqbool Pur feeders linked with 132-KV Gojragrid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday (August 16, 2021).